Brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh seized, three arrested in Odisha

Three persons were arrested after 100 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh were

seized from their possession in Odisha's Balasore district on Tuesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team intercepted a car near Sekhsarai in Jaleswar police station area and seized the

contraband and Rs 3.4 lakh in cash from the vehicle, an officer said.

The arrested persons are residents of Narendrakana village in Kumbharpada police station area in Puri district,

he said. Search is on to nab another person suspected to be

involved in the drug trafficking, the officer said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.