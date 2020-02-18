Guj: Satellite phone found on island in Kutch
A local fisherman allegedly recovered a satellite phone on an island near Kandla port in
Gujarat's Kutch district, an official said on Tuesday. The police has launched a probe into the recovery of
the Inmarsat satellite phone, which was found on Paparva island, superintendent of police (Kutch-East) Parikshita
Rathod said. The fisherman on Monday approached the police with the
satellite phone, which he mistook for a mobile phone, when he found it on the island near jetty number 10 of the Kandla port
on February 3, she said. "While the island is uninhabited, local fishermen go
there to dry their catch," Rathod said. He took the phone to a local mobile shop to buy a SIM
card on Monday and was informed that it wasn't a regular cellphone, the official said.
As per preliminary investigation, the satellite phone is not active and call record details will be extracted soon
based on the IMEI number, she added.
