Diamond merchant jumps off 15-storey building

A 61-year-old diamond merchant allegedly jumped to his death from the terrace of a 15-storey

building at Opera House in south Mumbai, police said on Tuesday.

Dhirenbhai Chandrakant Shah jumped off the terrace of Prasad Chambers at around 9.30 am on Tuesday and was rushed to

a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

The deceased's body has been sent for post-mortem to state-run J J Hospital at Byculla in Central Mumbai, he added.

The police recovered a two-line suicide note in Shah's office in the same building, in which he mentions that he

alone was responsible for the extreme step, the official said. The police are also investigating whether Shah, a

resident of Nepean Sea Road, was under pressure due to financial losses, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered at D B Marg police station and further probe is underway, he added.

