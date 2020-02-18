Pak army resorts to firing, shelling along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire and resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in two sectors of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, officials said. The firing and shelling by the Pakistani troops triggered a fear psychosis among the LoC residents in the wake of recent casualties and damage to a few houses, they added.

The Pakistani troops resorted to small arms firing and shelling along the LoC in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors for a brief period on Tuesday, the officials said, adding that there were no reports of any casualties. The Indian troops retaliated the Pakistani firing, they said.

The residents of Shapur, Balakote, Gulpur and Krini, which have been targeted by Pakistani troops with heavy shelling, fear for their lives as they demand bunkers and putting and end to the shelling.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

