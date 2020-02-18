Goa: Renaming of IDSA after Parrikar proud moment says son

Former Union Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar's son, Utpal on Tuesday termed the renaming

of the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses after his late father as a "proud moment".

The Central government has renamed the IDSA as Manohar Parrikar Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses in order

to "honour the commitment and legacy" of the late defence minister.

"Naming of such a prestigious and important institute (IDSA) of the country after a Goan is a proud moment for

everyone of us," Utpal Parrikar told PTI. Only avid followers of Indian defence will get a hint

about the magnitude of the Central government's accomplishment in the field of defence, he said.

"I am happy that my father played a significant role in this in his short stint as the raksha mantri (Union Defence

Minister)," he added. Parrikar, who was defence minister from November 9,

2014 to March 14, 2017, died of pancreatic cancer in Panaji on March 17 last year.

The IDSA is a non-partisan, autonomous body dedicated to objective research and policy-relevant studies on all

aspects of defence and security.

