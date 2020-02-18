Maha: Doctor held for sexually harassing lab technician

A 50-year-old doctor was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing and stalking a lab technician

in the western suburb of Bandra on Tuesday, police said. Dr Akil Khan was booked following a complaint filed by

a 27-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused was harassing her to have sexual relations with him, an official

said. In her statement to the Bandra police, the victim said

she had met Khan in 2015 when she was working as a lab technician and was forced to quit after the accused started

harassing her to have physical relations with him, the official said.

The victim alleged that Khan has been harassing and stalking her for the past six years and has not allowed her to

work anywhere, the official said. A case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 354D

(stalking) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been

registered against Khan, he said. The accused will be produced in court on Wednesday, he

added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

