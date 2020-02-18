Anniversaries of great personalities should be commemorated in educational institutions: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said that anniversaries of great personalities should be commemorated by organising programmes based on their life and teachings in educational and other institutions so that youths could draw inspiration. "This way we can pay them tribute in a real manner," he said at a programme organised to commemorate the birth anniversary of Swami Dayanand Saraswati in Panchkula.

He said that Swami Dayanand was a multifaceted personality and had taken initiatives in the fields of religion, education, spirituality and women empowerment. "He had played a vital role in the freedom struggle of the country. Other great personalities like Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Veer Savarkar had also acknowledged his contribution in awakening the flame of freedom among the people with their speeches," he said according to an official release.

He said that great personalities hold a special significance in the society and their birth anniversaries are commemorated so that the young generation could take inspiration from their life. Khattar said the state government also organised state- level functions to mark the anniversaries of great personalities in a befitting manner.

"Prominent among these are Guru Ravidas Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Kabir Jayanti, birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji and Prakash Utsav of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji," he said. The chief minister made an appeal to different communities to commemorate anniversaries of great personalities by organising functions based on their life and teachings.

