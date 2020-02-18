Jewar airport: Admin begins disbursal of compensation for assets on acquired land

With a first chunk of Rs 11.98 crore, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday started disbursing compensation to farmers in lieu of assets on their land acquired for the Jewar airport, officials said. The money has been transferred into the bank accounts of 272 people from the five villages of Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorpur, Ranhera and Parohi, the officials said.

This is the second stage of compensation disbursement by the district administration in connection with the Jewar airport. Earlier, Rs 3,166 crore were disbursed for the acquisition of 1,334 hectares from Rohi, Dayanatpur, Kishorepur, Ranhera, Parohi and Banwari Bans that was completed on January 27, the officials said.

"District Magistrate B N Singh transferred the compensation money which was credited into the bank accounts via electronic RTGS mechanism instantly," Jewar Deputy Collector Abhay Singh said. The maximum amount was transferred to villagers from Rohi, where 125 people were given a collective sum of Rs 10.06 crore, according to an official statement.

A sum of Rs 1.61 crore was transferred to 91 villagers in Dayanatpur, Rs 20.27 lakh to 22 villagers in Kishorpur, Rs 9.62 lakh to 32 villagers in Ranhera and Rs 1.02 lakh to two villagers in Parohi, it stated. According to officials, Rs 700 crore are to be disbursed among around 8,900 people from the affected villages in lieu of assets on their land like tubewells, submersibles, vegetation and property.

The second stage of compensation disbursement is expected to be completed by February after which the third stage will begin which involved resettlement and rehabilitation of villagers, the officials added.

