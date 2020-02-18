Left Menu
Ramayana's Sunder Kanda to be held in Greater Kailash every Tuesday: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj

Recitation of Ramayana's Sunder Kanda will be held in different areas of Greater Kailash constituency on the first Tuesday of every month to take blessings of Lord Hanuman, said AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj on Tuesday.

Ramayana's Sunder Kanda to be held in Greater Kailash every Tuesday: AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj
Greater Kailash AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj speaking to ANI on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Bhardwaj, who is an MLA from Greater Kailash, told ANI, "Whenever we were in a tough situation during this election, Hanumanji saved us."

"Hence, the recitation of Ramayana's Sunder Kanda will be held in different areas of my constituency on the first Tuesday of every month to take blessings of Lord Hanuman," he added. "We have received advanced booking as well as sponsors for the programmes. Till December, we are already booked," Bhardwaj further said.

The AAP had clinched a landslide victory on February 11 by winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly elections in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its electioneering, spearheaded by Home Minister Amit Shah. After AAP's stunning victory in the polls, senior party leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia had visited the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place.

Kejriwal had said that Tuesday is the day of Lord Hanuman, who has blessed the people of Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

