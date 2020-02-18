Left Menu
Army Chief in Nagrota to review security situation, to be briefed by top military commanders

Updated: 18-02-2020

Amid ongoing ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General MM Naravane is in Nagrota to review the ongoing security situation there.

Army Chief in Nagrota to review security situation, to be briefed by top military commanders
Army Chief General MM Naravane (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid ongoing ceasefire violations by Pakistan in the Poonch sector in Jammu and Kashmir, Army chief General MM Naravane is in Nagrota to review the ongoing security situation there. Army sources told ANI that he will be briefed by top military commanders about the situation and Pakistan's attempts of infiltrating terrorists on LoC.

Military commanders will also review the measures taken by the army to neutralise Pakistan's attempts there, said sources. The Army Chief General MM Naravane has given clear instructions to commanders to give a befitting reply to Pakistan Army in case of provocation by them on LoC, they said.

Earlier on January 23, the Army Chief accompanied by former Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had visited forward areas along LC in Rajouri. Northern Command in a tweet had said that the Army Chief reviewed the operational preparedness, interacted with troops and extolled all ranks for "success in thwarting enemy designs and maintaining constant vigil." (ANI)

