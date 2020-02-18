Left Menu
4 cops suspended for mob''s Valentine''s Day ruckus in C''garh

  • Ambikapur
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 19:36 IST
  • Created: 18-02-2020 19:36 IST
Four policemen have been placed under suspension in Chhattisgarh's Surguja district for

an incident on Valentine's Day in which a group chased and harassed couples in a park, an official said on Tuesday.

A video which went viral on social media showed a group of men, with saffron scarves and flags, chasing away

couples in Sanjay Park in Ambikapur, the district's headquarter, some 300 kilometers from state capital Raipur.

In the video, the couples can be seen running helter skelter in distress, amid chants of 'Jai Sri Ram' by stick-

wielding members of the group. "The police took suo motu cognisance of the video and

registered an FIR in the incident on Monday. The group has been booked for creating ruckus and threatening people in the

park. We are checking which outfit they belong to," Surguja Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Singh told PTI.

He said four to five people from the group have been identified and one person has been arrested.

"An assistant sub-inspector and three constables, including a woman, who were deployed at Sanjay Park on that

day have been suspended for failing to handle the situation and delaying reporting the matter," the SP informed.

