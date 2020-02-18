Muzaffarnagar: BKU ends stir after admin assures release of dues to cane growers

The Bharatiya Kisan Union on Tuesday called off its stir after the district authorities here assured to release pending dues of sugarcane farmers. BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait told reporters that the union decided to end the agitation after the district administration assured of taking every step to ensure full payment to farmers.

Two sugar mills in the district have cleared Rs 24 crore of farmers, officials said. They said while the Titawi sugar mill cleared Rs 20 crore, the one at Rohana paid Rs 4 crore to farmers.

The dues of other mills will be cleared soon, the officials said. The BKU had threatened to launch a non-cooperation movement against the Uttar Pradesh government's alleged anti-farmer policies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.