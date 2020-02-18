Maha: Fire at chemical firm in Thane rages on; none hurt

A major fire broke out at a chemical company located in an industrial area in

Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Tuesday, triggering explosion of drums filled with chemicals, officials

said. No casualty was reported in the incident till 8 pm.

According to officials, efforts are underway to douse the blaze which has been raging for the last 20 hours since it

erupted at Metropolitan company around 12:45 am in Dombivali township.

"No one was injured in the fire," Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Santosh Kadam said, adding that the

cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained. More than 20 fire engines are trying to put out the

flames. Officials said thick smoke filled the area as

chemical-filled drums stored at the company exploded due to the fire.

Officials have already evacuated workers of the company.

Schools located in vicinity were closed before scheduled time, apparently due to thick smoke.

"Nearly 80 per cent of the fire is under control now. We are not taking any chances," said Sub-Fire Officer Namdeo

Chowdhary.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

