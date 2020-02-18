Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC: Welfare of child is of paramount importance in child custody battle

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 21:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:18 IST
SC: Welfare of child is of paramount importance in child custody battle

Observing that breakdown of marriage does not mean the end of "parental responsibility", the Supreme Court on Tuesday said children are "always the losers" and pay the "heaviest price" in a custody battle, adding courts should always give "paramount consideration" for the welfare of the child.

The apex court also observed that rights of the child need to be respected as he or she is entitled to love of both the parents, and said if efforts to settle matrimonial dispute through the process of mediation do not fructify, then courts should try to resolve it as expeditiously as possible because with every passing day the child pays a heavy price. A bench of justices A M Khanwilkar and Ajay Rastogi made the observations in a judgement while dealing with a matter in which a couple had been embroiled in a matrimonial dispute for a long period of time.

"In a custody battle, no matter which parent wins but the child is always the loser and it is the children who pay the heaviest price as they are shattered when the court by its judicial process tells them to go with the parent whom he or she deems fit," it said The top court said while deciding the matter of custody of child, "primary and paramount consideration is always the welfare of the child" and "if the welfare of the child so demands, then technical objections cannot come in the way".

"However, while deciding the welfare of the child, it is not the view of one spouse alone which has to be taken into consideration. The courts should decide the issue of custody on a paramount consideration which is in the best interest of the child who is the victim in the custody battle," it said. While dealing with the case before it, the bench said Delhi High Court had earlier made an endeavour to resolve the dispute between the parents keeping in view the paramount interest of children, but "if the parents are bent upon to lead to a separation or divorce, it is always the children who pay the heaviest price and are the sufferers."

"Delay in decision certainly cause a great loss to the individual and deprive him/her of their rights which are protected under the Constitution and with every passing day, the child pays heavy price of being deprived of the love and affection of their parents for which they were never at fault but are always the loser which at no stage could be compensated monetarily or otherwise," the bench said. The bench said that in this case, the top court has always tried to resolve the disputes amicably but "the ego of the warring parents" came forward and the suffering of their two children are "shadowed".

"In the instant case, the grandparents were not only deprived of love and affection of their children but also of their grandchildren and because of this matrimonial tussle between the parties, they have lost their lives," it noted. The bench said "very few are fortunate" to have this pleasure in the fag end of their life where the grandparents remain in company of their children and also grandchildren.

"It is a message to the litigating parties to introspect and take stock of their deeds and find out a reasonable amicable solution of the on­going matrimonial discord to secure peace and of their better future," the bench said. The apex court said that the interim arrangement made by it in its September 2017 order, where it had decided as to how the two children would spend their Dussehra, Diwali and winter vacations with each parent, and its subsequent directives would continue.

It granted liberty to the parties to file independent proceedings for custody or guardianship of the minor children before the competent court. It said that divorce petition filed by the husband before the court concerned should be decided by December 31, 2020.

During the adjudication of the matter, the court in March 2017 said that both the children be placed in a boarding school as it was not in their best interest to continue with either of their parents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump pardons ex-49ers owner DeBartolo

President Donald Trump pardoned former San Francisco 49ers owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. for a federal bribery conviction related to an attempt to secure a Louisiana casino license. With several former players at the White House on Tuesday for ...

Coronavirus may hit production schedules in India & UK, warns Tata JLR

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover on Tuesday warned that its production schedules in the UK as well as India are under strain due to its supply chains in coronavirus-hit China. JLR CEO Ralf Speth said the company has enough supplies to en...

Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Wednesday visit Shivneri Fort, thebirthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate Shiv Janmotsav.Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low

Oil prices tumbled and global equity markets slid on Tuesday after Apple Inc said it was unlikely to meet its sales guidance because of the coronavirus outbreak in China, a warning highlighting the epidemics threat to global growth and corp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020