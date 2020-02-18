Left Menu
Aircel Maxis Case: Court permits Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

A special Court of Rouse Avenue on Tuesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for attending an international tennis tournament, business meetings and to meet his daughter studying abroad.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

A special Court of Rouse Avenue on Tuesday allowed Congress MP Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for attending an international tennis tournament, business meetings and to meet his daughter studying abroad. Special Judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar while permitting him to go abroad asked him to share the itinerary with the investigation agencies.

Karti is a co-accused in Aircel Maxis Case along with his father former finance minister P Chidambaram and others. Karti Chidambaram through his lawyers Senior Advocate Siddharth Luthra and Advocate Arshdeep Khurana had sought permission to travel to the United Kingdom and France between February 17 and March 1. Both the lawyers apprised the trial court that the Supreme Court has already granted the permission to him to travel abroad in INX media case.

The applicant moved the court for permission to travel abroad to attend an international tennis tournament being played in the UK and France and also to attend some important business meetings also. The application also mentioned that Karti's only daughter is a student at the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom and that he is also required to visit his daughter at her university to attend a meeting with her tutor.

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram are currently on anticipatory bail in the Aircel Maxis matter. The case, which is being probed by the CBI and ED, relates to alleged irregularities in grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approval in the Aircel-Maxis deal. The FIPB approval was allegedly granted in 2006 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

