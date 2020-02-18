Tripura Police get transit remand of former state chief secy

The Tripura Police here on Tuesday obtained a four-day transit remand of former state chief secretary Yashpal Singh, a key accused in a multi-crore PWD scam. Kavi Nagar SHO Mohammad Aslam said the former chief secretary has been taken to Tripura.

The former chief secretary had been evading arrest for almost five months. He was arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad in a joint operation by the police of the two states.

The Tripura Police had last year issued an arrest warrant against former PWD minister Badal Choudhury, former PWD engineer-in-chief Sunil Bhowmik and ex-chief secretary Yashpal Singh in connection with the Rs 600-crore scam.

