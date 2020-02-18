Shiv Janmotsav: Maharashtra CM to visit Shivneri Fort
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will on Tuesday visit Shivneri Fort, the birthplace
of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Junnar tehsil to celebrate 'Shiv Janmotsav'.
Several cultural programmes will be organised at the historic fort in Pune district, officials said, adding that
deputy CM Ajit Pawar and minister Chhagan Bhujbal among others will attend.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
