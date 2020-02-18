Rao exhorts Mayors, other elected reps to make urban areas in
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday exhorted newly-elected mayors,
municipal chairpersons and other public representatives that the the responsibility of making towns and cities in the state
as "ideal towns and cities in the country" is on them. Rao, who spoke at a 'Municipal Conference' attended
by the elected representatives, mentioned about the duties and responsibilities of public representatives and how they should
conduct themselves in public life. Rao said the 'Pattana Pragathi' (progress of towns)
programme,scheduled to be held from February 24 to March 4,should be conducted all over the state, according to a
release from his office. He suggested that all the 'padayatras', programmes
and rallies to be taken out by the public representatives should begin from residential localities of Dalits where a
majority of the poor lived. Action plans for development of towns should be
made ward-wise and works taken up ward-wise, he said. He sought completion of construction of public
toilets in all the towns and cities within three months and power-related problems solved within a period of eight months.
The CM warned that the MLAs, mayors, chairpersons, and commissioners concerned should take the responsibility and
may have to quit their posts if they failed, the release said. He directed that total discipline be ensured in
fiscal matters and funds spent only as per plans.PTI SJR BN BN
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
