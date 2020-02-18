Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rao exhorts Mayors, other elected reps to make urban areas in

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hyderabad
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 22:23 IST
Rao exhorts Mayors, other elected reps to make urban areas in

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday exhorted newly-elected mayors,

municipal chairpersons and other public representatives that the the responsibility of making towns and cities in the state

as "ideal towns and cities in the country" is on them. Rao, who spoke at a 'Municipal Conference' attended

by the elected representatives, mentioned about the duties and responsibilities of public representatives and how they should

conduct themselves in public life. Rao said the 'Pattana Pragathi' (progress of towns)

programme,scheduled to be held from February 24 to March 4,should be conducted all over the state, according to a

release from his office. He suggested that all the 'padayatras', programmes

and rallies to be taken out by the public representatives should begin from residential localities of Dalits where a

majority of the poor lived. Action plans for development of towns should be

made ward-wise and works taken up ward-wise, he said. He sought completion of construction of public

toilets in all the towns and cities within three months and power-related problems solved within a period of eight months.

The CM warned that the MLAs, mayors, chairpersons, and commissioners concerned should take the responsibility and

may have to quit their posts if they failed, the release said. He directed that total discipline be ensured in

fiscal matters and funds spent only as per plans.PTI SJR BN BN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India to send its largest military aircraft to evacuate more Indians from Wuhan

India will send a C-17 military transport aircraft to the Chinese city of Wuhan on Thursday to evacuate more Indians and deliver a consignment of medical supplies to Chinas coronavirus-hit people, official sources said. The C-17 Globemaster...

Steelers hire Hilliard as WRs coach

The Pittsburgh Steelers hired Ike Hilliard as their wide receivers coach, the team announced Tuesday. Hilliard, 43, has spent the past six seasons in his second stint with the Washington Redskins 2014-19. He also had a one-year run with the...

US, Taliban on verge of withdrawal deal: sources

The US and the Taliban, at war since 2001, are on the verge of agreeing a landmark withdrawal deal to be signed in Qatar, an insurgent source told AFP on Tuesday. An Afghan official suggested the deal could be inked on February 29 in Doha, ...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 17

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020