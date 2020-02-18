History-sheeter who jumped parole in 2014 held in Thane

A man convicted of armed dacoity in Nandurbar in Maharashtra who jumped parole in 2014 was held

in Thane on Monday, a Crime Branch official said. Senior Inspector Shital Raut identified the man as

Mohammad Sharif (43), originally from Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.

"He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the Nandurbar case but jumped parole in September, 2014. He has

confessed that he had robbed a bank cash van of Rs 55 lakh in Manpada area in Thane. He was also involved in a case where

gold worth Rs 18 lakh was stolen from a finance company. The police had invoked MCOCA in that case," Raut said.

