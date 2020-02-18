History-sheeter who jumped parole in 2014 held in Thane
A man convicted of armed dacoity in Nandurbar in Maharashtra who jumped parole in 2014 was held
in Thane on Monday, a Crime Branch official said. Senior Inspector Shital Raut identified the man as
Mohammad Sharif (43), originally from Siddharth Nagar in Uttar Pradesh.
"He was sentenced to 10 years in jail for the Nandurbar case but jumped parole in September, 2014. He has
confessed that he had robbed a bank cash van of Rs 55 lakh in Manpada area in Thane. He was also involved in a case where
gold worth Rs 18 lakh was stolen from a finance company. The police had invoked MCOCA in that case," Raut said.
