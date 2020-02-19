Left Menu
UIDAI clarifies on notices sent to residents over Aadhaar by RO Hyderabad

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) clarified that reports of some residents being served notices by the RO Hyderabad, over their Aadhaar being allegedly obtained on false pretences, were not being presented in the "correct perspective" in some media reports.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) clarified that reports of some residents being served notices by the RO Hyderabad, over their Aadhaar being allegedly obtained on false pretences, were not being presented in the "correct perspective" in some media reports. "There are news items in certain section of media regarding UIDAI issuing notices of inquiry to some residents for obtaining Aadhaar on false pretence on the complaints from the State Police which suspect them of being illegal immigrants. UIDAI clarifies that these reports are not presented in correct perspective and Aadhaar has got nothing to do with the citizenship issue as such," a press release by the UIDAI on Tuesday read.

The agency further said that RO Hyderabad had received reports from the state police of 127 people having obtained "Aadhaar on false pretences as in their preliminary enquiry they were found illegal immigrants", hence disqualifying them from obtaining the Aadhaar number. "As per the Aadhaar Act, such Aadhaar numbers are liable to be cancelled. Therefore, the RO Hyderabad has sent notices to them to appear in person and to substantiate their claims for getting an Aadhaar number," the release added.

It further said that after the completion of the process, "if it is found and proved that if any of them has obtained Aadhaar by submitting false documents or through false pretences, then their Aadhaar is liable to be cancelled or suspended depending on the severity of the transgression. Severe errors like forged documents, etc, will lead to appropriate actions, including suspending or cancelling the Aadhaar." However, the agency clarified that this is a routine quality improvement process that is regularly taken up by it.

The release went on to add that "UIDAI has postponed the personal hearing to May 2020" from February 20, as it may take the 127 residents "some more time to collect their original documents that they had submitted for obtaining Aadhaar." Through the release, the agency also said that the Supreme Court of India in its landmark decision has directed UIDAI not to issue Aadhaar to illegal immigrants. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

