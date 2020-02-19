Left Menu
Green corridor provided for transportation of heart in national capital

The Delhi Police provided green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in Okhla, for the transportation of a live organ, heart, on Tuesday.

Visual from the green corridor given to ambulance carrying live organ in Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police provided green corridor from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Fortis Hospital in Okhla, for the transportation of a live organ, heart, on Tuesday. Speaking about the preparations for providing the green corridor to ANI, ACP (Traffic) Vinaypal S Tomar said, "We have set a green corridor from the airport to hospital for the transport of the heart as every minute matters in these cases. The ambulance will not stop at any red light, we will take the outer ring road."

Doctor Vishal Rastogi, at the Fortis Escorts Hospital, thanked the police for the help provided by them for the transport of the heart and added that India leads in such type of treatment done with transplants. "India leads in such type of advance healthcare. We have even done two such operations in a day in the past. Both pre and post-surgery care is provided in the hospitals here," he said.

Rastogi added that the National Organ And Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), a government organization, is doing a commendable job in allocating organs that are donated across the country. "The patient who will get the heart today is a fairly young woman, at just 34 years of age. She has been on medication for the past many years but the heart transplant became necessary in recent months. She was waiting for the organ for the past month," Rastogi said.

"The heart was allocated to her on a priority basis by NOTTO, upon our repeated requests," Rastogi said. The doctor also stressed the need for encouraging organ donations in the country by the people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

