3 Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Tral

The three terrorists who were killed in an encounter earlier on Wednesday belong to the terror outfit Ansar Ghazwa ul Hind, said Army sources.

The terrorists have been identified as Jangeer Rafiq Wani, Raja Umar Maqbool Bhat and Uzair Amin Bhat.

"Police killed 3 terrorists in an encounter at Tral. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police had tweeted earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.