Dozens of crude bombs found in West Bengal village

  PTI
  • |
  Kolkata
  • |
  Updated: 19-02-2020 12:52 IST
  • |
  Created: 19-02-2020 12:52 IST
Dozens of crude bombs were found in front of a panchayat office, a Trinamool Congress

party office and a bank in Birbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

Several bombs lay scattered on the ground in front of the closed gate of the local panchayat office, said people of

Sian Muluk village near Bolpur. The crude bombs were also found before the party

office and a nationalised bank early in the morning. Bomb squad have been informed, police said adding that

the matter is being investigated.

