4 Bangladesh nationals without passports, visas arrested

Erode (TN), Feb 19 (PTI): Four Bangladesh nationals have been arrested at nearby Perundurai for not having

passports or visas, police said. They were later sent to Puzhal prison in Chennai and

the Bangladesh Embassy in that city was informed about the four, the police said.

The four were standing near a Magaliamman temple near Perundurai in Erode district of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday and were

interrogated by the police on routine rounds. On inquiry, one of them identified himself as Farroq

Haji (38) employed in SIPCOT as a casual labourer, they said. The remaining three were Hemul Islam (22), Siraj Haji

(45) and Rafiul Islam (35). None of them had proper passport or visa, they said.

So, the police arrested them and checked the premises where the four were residing on rent.

All the four were produced before the Judicial Magistrate who remanded them in judicial custody for 15 days,

the police said. The police have informed the Bangladesh Embassy in

Chennai about the four and sent their photographs to the mission.

Further investigations are on, they added.

