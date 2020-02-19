Himachal: CM Thakur, Union minister lay stones of projects worth Rs 40 crore
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Union minister Anurag Thakur laid the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 40 crore in the Dehra assembly constituency of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Among the projects whose foundation stones were laid are a health centre in Bhawan Chanaur, a bridge on the Bassi Sunhet road and a drinking water initiative for various panchayats.
Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated a bio-mass project at Dhaliara. Cabinet ministers Vipin Parmar and Bikram Thakur were also present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Thakur
- Anurag Thakur
- Dehra
- Himachal Pradesh
- Dhaliara
- Vipin Parmar
ALSO READ
Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur
Shaheen Bagh will clear out soon as Delhi poll results are announced on Feb 11: Anurag Thakur
Shaheen Bagh will be cleared once BJP comes to power: Anurag Thakur
Delhi court asks police to file status report on complaints against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma
Vistara to start flights on Delhi-Dehradun route from Mar 29