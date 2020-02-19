J-K: Two hotels sealed in Katra for violating environmental norms

The Jammu and Kashmir administration sealed two hotels for allegedly violating environmental norms in Katra, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, in Reasi district, officials said on Wednesday. Acting on the recommendations of the State Pollution Control Board, Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib ordered the sealing of the hotels -- New Sham Guest House, Jammu Road, and Hotel Meridian, Panthal Road -- for grave violation of environmental norms, an official spokesman said.

Both the hotels were found guilty of not installing sewage treatment plants as required under the Environment Protection Act 1986, and were, therefore sealed, in the presence of SDM, Katra, Ashok Kumar, he said. The owners of the hotels had been served notices prior to the closure of their establishments, the spokesman said.

Besides, the electricity supply to the hotels has been snapped and they were deregistered by the tourism department, he said. The hotels shall remain sealed till the time they comply by the laid down environmental norms and install requisite treatment plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.