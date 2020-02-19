I&B minister Javadekar releases India 2020 yearbook

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday released the India 2020 yearbook that highlights the flagship programmes of the government and important events of the year. "The book is a complete reference manual for all people including those appearing for competitive examinations," Javadekar said at the launch of the book.

The minister congratulated the Publications Division for coming out with the publication and said the book is becoming popular by the day. Javadekar also released the e-version of the publication.

The e-version can be accessed on a variety of devices such as tablets, computers, e-readers and smart phones. The book will be priced at Rs 300 and the e-book will be available at Rs 225. The book can be purchased online from February 20, 2020, from the website of the Publications Division.

Brought out jointly by the Publications Division and the New Media Wing of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, it is the 64th edition of the compilation. 'India/Bharat -2020' carries exhaustive and comprehensive information about India and the activities, progress and achievements of various government ministries/departments/organisations during the year, a statement said.

The book deals with all aspects of country's development -- from rural to urban, industry to science and technology to human resource development, it added. The volume give a glimpse of the flagship programmes of the government and important events of the year.

Over the years the book has earned well-deserved praise from researchers, planners, policy makers, academics, media professionals, and job seekers, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.