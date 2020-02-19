IAF airlifts woman in critical condition from J-K's Kishtwar

The Indian Air Force (IAF) safely evacuated a woman in critical condition with biliary malfunction from snow-bound Kishtwar, officials said on Wednesday. Helicopter unit at the Udhampur Air Force Station took the woman to Jammu for specialised treatment on Tuesday night, they said. Wing Commander Shivam Manchanda and Squadron leader M K Singh carried out the evacuation, the officials added.

