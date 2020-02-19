Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC says want to hear Nitin Gadkari on Centre's electric vehicle policy to curb pollution

Chief Justice SA Bobde on Wednesday said that it would like to hear Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the Centre's policy of switching all public transport and government vehicles to electric vehicles over a period of time in order to curb air pollution.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
SC says want to hear Nitin Gadkari on Centre's electric vehicle policy to curb pollution
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Justice SA Bobde on Wednesday said that it would like to hear Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on the Centre's policy of switching all public transport and government vehicles to electric vehicles over a period of time in order to curb air pollution. Additional Solicitor General ANS Nadkarni, appearing for Centre, objected to the presence of Minister in the court, saying, him coming to the Supreme Court will be misused politically.

The Chief Justice clarified that the invitation to the Union Minister is not a summon and sought response from the Ministry on the plea. A Bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, was hearing a plea of Centre for Public Interest Litigation (CPIL) seeking implementation of Centre's policy to gradually convert all public transport and government vehicles to electric vehicles.

The bench sought the government's response on steps being taken to implement its 2012 electric vehicles policy. The court, while expressing its keenness to interact with Gadkari on implementation of electric vehicles scheme, said, "He (the minister) has made many statements on the issue. We are not indicting or ordering him. But want to hear him".

Passing the order, the bench said the issue of vehicles is related to a number of other pollution-related cases pending before the apex court and if the policy is implemented it can solve many pollution related problems. "We find that the issue of the use of electric vehicles is connected to several other issues which are pending before the court. All of these issues which pertain to the source of the power of vehicles, public and private, eventually have a great impact on the environment. Not only the Delhi-NCR region but the whole country." the order said.

"We consider it appropriate that all the issues are considered simultaneously and with the assistance of authority empowered to take decisions," it added. The court granted Transport Ministry four weeks to file response on the plea of CPIL.

"What's the real plan? Somebody has to be responsible...," Chief Justice Bobde said. Advocate Prashant Bhushan appearing for CPIL contended that for electric vehicles there is a requirement of you charging infrastructure or charging ports to charge the battery.

The charging ports are required to be set up at various locations in Delhi including shopping malls as to fully charge the battery of a vehicle as it takes two hours, Bhushan added. The CPIL has sought a direction to update the implementation of 2012 policy which mandated charging stations in all public buildings and use of electric vehicles by all government departments and in public transport. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-UK heralds end of 'cheap labour from Europe' with post-Brexit immigration system

Britain will prioritize access for high-skilled workers from around the world in its post-Brexit points-based immigration system, the government said on Tuesday, setting out its plans to put an end to a reliance on cheap labor from Europe. ...

First 5G handset in India likely to be priced at Rs 50,000

The first 5G handset in India from Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, is likely to be priced around Rs 50,000 apiece, a company official said on Wednesday. Realme that came into existence in 2018 is all set to become the first brand to unvei...

Wipro expects 15 pc of domestic lighting sales from smart segment in 2 years

Wipro Lighting expects its smart products to account for 15 per cent of its total domestic lighting product sales in the next two years, said a company official. The company, which showcased a range of smart home products here, had made a f...

ABVP, SFI fight it out as JU students vote after three years

The students union elections in the Jadavpur University, held after a gap of three years, wenton peacefully on Wednesday, with RSS-affiliated ABVP and CPI M-backed SFI claiming they received a good response from thestudents. A university of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020