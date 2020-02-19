Left Menu
Development News Edition

J&K expected to get snowfall, rains on Mahashivaratri night: MeT

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:11 IST
J&K expected to get snowfall, rains on Mahashivaratri night: MeT

Keeping with tradition on Mahashivaratri, the meteorological department in Jammu and Kashmir has forecast snowfall and rains on the night of the annual festival. Mahashivaratri or Herath as it is known locally, which falls on the intervening night of February 20-21, is a festival celebrated annually to honour Lord Shiva and also marks the day of the marriage between Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

In a weather bulletin issued on Wednesday, the meteorological department's director Sonam Lotus said, "Friends, greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri 2020. The day is unique, special and auspicious from the weather point of view." "Almost every year, Jammu and Kashmir experiences light to moderate rains and snowfall on this day. This year as well, we will be blessed with light to moderate rain in the plains and snowfall over the higher reaches of J&K and Kargil districts of Ladakh during the next 24 to 36 hours on this auspicious day of Maha Shivratri (February 20-21)," the director added.

On Wednesday, light rain and snow will commence in the evening at some places of the Union Territory and gradually increase in intensity and cover more area peaking on Thursday decreasing gradually thereafter, he said. Some places in the plains of Jammu region may experience thunderstorms on Thursday, the official added.

The rains may lead to landslides in Banihal-Ramban axis leading to temporary disruptions of surface transportation, Lotus said. Known as Herath in Kashmir, Mahashivaratri is held on the 13th night (waning moon) and 14th day of the month of Phalguna. In the Gregorian calendar, the day falls in either February or March and marks Mahashivaratri which means "the Great Night of Shiva".

In Kashmir Shaivism, Mahashivaratri is celebrated by the Hindus of Kashmir and is known as Herath in Kashmiri, a word derived from the Sanskrit word "Hararatri" or the "Night of Hara" (another name of Shiva). Prayers held on the day after nightlong Mahashivaratri are called 'salaam'.

A legend connected with snowfall on Mahashivaratri goes back to the rule of Afghans in the 18th century. It continues till date as a tradition of mocking the last Afghan governor Jabbar Khan, who ruled Kashmir in the 18th century. According to history, the word 'salaam' got incorporated in Kashmiri Pandits' tradition when Jabbar Khan forced them to celebrate 'Mahashivaratri' in July.

It is said that Jabbar Khan told people that he wanted to see whether it would snow if the festival is celebrated in the summer. It snowed that day surprising people who later came to pay obeisance to the “Vatak Razae (Lord Shiva)” and offer their 'salaam'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon banking association: foreign funds ready to negotiate debt rescheduling

Lebanons banking association ABL said on Wednesday that foreign investment funds were ready to negotiate a rescheduling of the countrys debt, which includes a 1.2 bln Eurobond maturing on March 9.ABL chairman Salim Sfeir said the government...

PressReader enters into licensing agreement with Dow Jones

PressReader, the worlds largest all-you-can-read newspaper and magazine platform, today announced a new licensing deal with Dow Jones and its flagship Wall Street Journal brand. Under the terms of the deal, The Wall Street Journals US digi...

France wants customs controls in Irish Sea in post-Brexit talks

France on Wednesday said it was imperative that negotiations over a future trade relationship between Britain and the European Union included customs checks in the Irish Sea. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson struck a divorce deal with t...

Armenian PM dismisses two senior defence officials

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sacked two high-ranking military officers at the defense ministry following criticism over the high number of deaths in the armed forces. The decree on dismissal of the military police chief Artur Bag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020