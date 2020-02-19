Left Menu
Pune medical shop owner arrested in extortion case

  Pune
  Updated: 19-02-2020 19:12 IST
A 42-year-old medical shop owner claiming proximity to senior police officials has been

arrested for allegedly cheating and extorting Rs 5 lakh from a man whose brother was booked in a separate extortion case a

few days ago, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Jayesh Kasat, was arrested on February 15

and is currently in police custody, they said. A complaint against Kasat was registered by a doctor,

Hemant Adsul, brother of one Manoj Adsul, who was booked by the city police a few days ago for allegedly extorting money

and blackmailing a medical practitioner, Deepak Rasne, in an alleged molestation case in which his son Sahil, who is also a

doctor, was accused. According to the police, when Kasat, who is also a

member of the Vighnaharta Nyas Trust, an outfit through which police does social activities, came to know that Manoj Adsul

is blackmailing Deepak Rasne and has extorted Rs 75 lakh from him to "settle" the case against his son, he approached him.

Kasat asked Manoj Adsul to return all the money to Deepak Rasne and warned of dire consequences if he did not do

so, the police said. "Kasat told him (Manoj Adsul) he is a member of Pune

police's Vighnaharta Nyas Trust and has proximity to senior officials and some journalists in the city.

"The complainant (Hemant Adsul) and his brother (Manoj Adsul) then gave Rs 5 lakh to Kasat," said an officer attached

to the Vishrambuag police station. The complainant (Hemant Adsul) told the police Kasat

kept asking for more money over the phone. The Adsuls recorded all the conversation with Kasat and later approached the

police and registered a case. Acting on the complaint of Hemant Adsul, Kasat was

booked for cheating and extortion. As far as the second case is concerned, the police

said a woman patient had alleged Sahil Rasne, the doctor-son of Rasne, had molested her in his clinic.

"When Manoj Adsul got to know about the alleged molestation he approached Deepak Rasne and told him the woman

belongs to an SC community and his son can be booked under the Atrocities Act and would be unable to obtain bail," the

officer said. Manoj Adsul then demanded Rs 1.30 crore from Deepak

Rasne to "settle" the case, he said. Of this amount, Manoj Adsul took Rs 75 lakh from

Deepak Rasne - Rs 54 lakh through cheques and Rs 21 lakh in cash, said the officer.

Manoj Adsul kept demanding the remaining money from Deepak Rasne, he said.

"Deepak Rasne approached the police and registered a case against Manoj Adsul under IPC sections 420 (cheating) and

384 (extortion ), among others, the officer said. Manoj Adsul is currently at large and has approached a

local court for anticipatory bail.

