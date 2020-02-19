Not a single coronavirus case, despite being China's neighbour: Mongolian Envoy

Mongolian Ambassador to India Gonchig Ganbold on Wednesday said that despite being an immediate neighbour of China, not a single case of coronavirus has been reported from the country. "Mongolia is next to China and fortunately we do not have a single case of coronavirus. We are very conscious and we are reducing the movement of people," Ganbold told ANI here.

Talking about the measures taken by Mongolia in fighting the epidemic, the Envoy said, "We have also reduced the mass events and are educating our people to wash hands, use facial masks and be careful in risky situations." However, Ganbold also highlighted that the coronavirus outbreak has impacted the tourism sector in the country.

"It (coronavirus outbreak) has impacted tourism as it has impacted movements. Hopefully, it will become ok soon," he added. Mongolia has sealed off the border with China and refused entry to anyone travelling through China. (ANI)

