Political parties divided on Madras High Court's ban on blockade of Assembly

Political organisation Hindu Makkal Katchi has welcomed the Madras High Court's ban on the blockade of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly by the protesters whereas Nam Tamilar Katchi has called the decision 'unfortunate one'. Domnicravi, State Secretary, Nam Tamilar Katchi said to ANI: "Madras High court judgment against the protester is a very unfortunate one. We request the ruling govt not to provoke more and more people in this emotive issue. It should first listen to the voices of people who are indulging in protests."

Madras High Court on Tuesday ordered an interim stay on the blockade without the proper sanction of the police. It also ordered Muslim outfits not to go ahead with its agitation to lay siege at the Secretariat and the District Collector's office. Prabakaran, District Ramanathapuram President Hindu Makkal Katchi, said to ANI: "We welcome the courts' decision which has not given permission for the protest. We request the protesters to accept the laws of the land and not to indulge in protests and violent activities. We must cooperate with the government and should not go with the opposition's campaign."

Protests have erupted across the country against the contentious CAA since Parliament gave its nod to the Bill last year. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

