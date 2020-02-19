Noida: Social media complaints led to Rs 14 lakh worth challans over air pollution

Challans worth over Rs 14 lakh have been issued in Noida since November 2018 over complaints of air pollution received via social media, according to the reply to an RTI query. The Central Pollution Control Board of India (CPCB) said these challans were not issued by it but were based on the action taken report submitted to it by the Noida Authority, which was forwarded 46 such complaints.

Ranjan Tomar, a city-based social activist, had sought to know the details of complaints in Noida and the action taken by the CPCB, which works under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. "The CPCB did not impose any penalty for violation causing air pollution in Noida city. However, complaints received through social media accounts from Noida have been forwarded to Noida Authority," the Board said in its reply.

"As per the action taken report submitted by Noida Authority, challans amounting to Rs 14,32,000 (approximately) have been imposed against 46 complaints related to air pollution from November 1, 2018 till date," it said. The CPCB, which is active on Twitter from its official handle @CPCB_OFFICIAL and @CPCBIndia on Facebook, coordinates with local authorities concerned for redressal of pollution-related issues.

The Board is responsible for advising the central government for prevention and control of water and air pollution. Among other roles, it is also responsible for coordinating the activities of the state pollution control boards and resolving disputes between them. The statutory body also collects, compiles and publishes technical and statistical data relating to water and air pollution and the measures devised for their effective prevention, control or abatement. PTI KIS DPB

