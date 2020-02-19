Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: Social media complaints led to Rs 14 lakh worth challans over air pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
Noida: Social media complaints led to Rs 14 lakh worth challans over air pollution

Challans worth over Rs 14 lakh have been issued in Noida since November 2018 over complaints of air pollution received via social media, according to the reply to an RTI query. The Central Pollution Control Board of India (CPCB) said these challans were not issued by it but were based on the action taken report submitted to it by the Noida Authority, which was forwarded 46 such complaints.

Ranjan Tomar, a city-based social activist, had sought to know the details of complaints in Noida and the action taken by the CPCB, which works under the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. "The CPCB did not impose any penalty for violation causing air pollution in Noida city. However, complaints received through social media accounts from Noida have been forwarded to Noida Authority," the Board said in its reply.

"As per the action taken report submitted by Noida Authority, challans amounting to Rs 14,32,000 (approximately) have been imposed against 46 complaints related to air pollution from November 1, 2018 till date," it said. The CPCB, which is active on Twitter from its official handle @CPCB_OFFICIAL and @CPCBIndia on Facebook, coordinates with local authorities concerned for redressal of pollution-related issues.

The Board is responsible for advising the central government for prevention and control of water and air pollution. Among other roles, it is also responsible for coordinating the activities of the state pollution control boards and resolving disputes between them. The statutory body also collects, compiles and publishes technical and statistical data relating to water and air pollution and the measures devised for their effective prevention, control or abatement. PTI KIS DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Man City could be in next year's Champions League if ban frozen

Manchester City could play in next seasons Champions League, despite a two-year UEFA ban from European competition, if they ask for proceedings to be frozen by the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS in Switzerland, sports law experts say.UE...

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Jerusalem, Feb 19 AP A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday. Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian ...

Gadkari reaffirms India's commitment to reducing road accidents by 2030

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday reaffirmed Indias commitment to the United Nations goal set under the UN Decade of Action of drastically reducing road accidents by 2030. Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari was addressing ...

In Guj,common people can now avail treatment at ESIC hospitals

Common people in Gujarat can now avail treatment at the hospitals and dispensaries beingrun by the Employees State Insurance Corporation ESIC, the government said on Wednesday.Till now, only registered employees under the Employees State In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020