Bar owner held for sexually assaulting employee

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 21:09 IST
A 45-year-old bar owner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a bar

singer in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police

nabbed Suresh Shetty, who allegedly sexually assaulted her after calling her to the bar on Wednesday morning, an official

said. One of the customers at the bar had borrowed Rs 2 lakh

from the accused, lavished it on the victim and had later refused to return the money, he said.

The accused allegedly started harassing the victim to get the borrowed sum back and threatened to sack her,

following which he assaulted her on Wednesday, he added. "The accused has been arrested under section 354

(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC," senior

inspector Kusum Waghmare of Ghatkopar police station said.

