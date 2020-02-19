Bar owner held for sexually assaulting employee
A 45-year-old bar owner was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a bar
singer in the eastern suburb of Ghatkopar here, police said. Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, the police
nabbed Suresh Shetty, who allegedly sexually assaulted her after calling her to the bar on Wednesday morning, an official
said. One of the customers at the bar had borrowed Rs 2 lakh
from the accused, lavished it on the victim and had later refused to return the money, he said.
The accused allegedly started harassing the victim to get the borrowed sum back and threatened to sack her,
following which he assaulted her on Wednesday, he added. "The accused has been arrested under section 354
(assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC," senior
inspector Kusum Waghmare of Ghatkopar police station said.
