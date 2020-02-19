Goa to create special 'liquor' zones on beaches

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said in order to keep the beaches clean for the national and international tourist, the governmenthas identified some areas on popular beaches to establish picnic zones where liquor would be allowed. Speaking to ANI he said, "Special zones would be created on the state's popular beaches for picnics and liquor drinking."

He said those found drinking outside the special zones, which would soon be created, will be fined. "A lot of local groups come for picnics along the beaches and we have decided to keep the spots along the beaches clean," he added.

"Police head constables have been given power, wardens too will be there besides supervisors, who will have the power to fine people drinking alcohol outside these designated zones," he further said. Goa's legislative assembly on January 31 last year had passed a bill banning alcohol consumption and breaking of glass bottles at public places. (ANI)

