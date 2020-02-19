Delhi WCD minister meets women panel

Delhi Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Wednesday met a DCW team and stressed on women safety and strengthening transgender community, officials said. He also laid emphasis on addressing the issue of domestic violence, they said.

"Rajendra Pal Gautam met the DCW team today. His struggle for society is commendable. It was good to see his resolve to work in the interest of women. I believe that for the next five years, we will work together to make Delhi safe for women," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal posted on Twitter. Later, Gautam's office issued a statement saying that the work done by the women panel is lauded across the country.

"They (DCW) have been successful in busting sex rackets and even rescued girls from human trafficking. In the upcoming years, we want women in the capital to feel safer even in their homes. Special focus should be on cases of domestic violence and to protect the victims," Gautam was quoted as saying in the statement. Gautam took charge of the office on Monday, along with other members of the new Kejriwal government. The Women and Child Development (WCD) department was under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the last term.

