Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amritsar drug haul case: STF arrests Akali Dal leader, money exchanger

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:16 IST
Amritsar drug haul case: STF arrests Akali Dal leader, money exchanger

The Punjab Police's Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday arrested Shiromani Akali Dal leader Anwar Masih and a money exchanger in connection with the Amritsar heroin haul case. Masih had been under investigation since 194 kg of heroin was recovered from his house in Amritsar district's Sulwantwind village on January 31, they said.

The Akali leader, who was a Subordinate Services Board (SSB) member during the erstwhile SAD-BJP state government's tenure, was produced before a court and remanded to two days' custody. The money exchanger was identified as Harnit Singh alias Honey, who has an office in Landa Bazaar. He was arrested for allegedly receiving Rs 75 lakh from an accused in the drug haul case, an official of the anti-drug STF said.

According to investigations conducted by the STF, Harnit was allegedly given Rs 75 lakh by an accused in the drug haul case, Ankush Kapoor, the official said. "After receiving money from Ankush, Harnit transferred Rs 75 lakh, which was part of drug money, to some people last month. We are trying to find out who Harnit gave this money to," the police official, who is part of the investigation in the case, said.

Kapoor, a cloth merchant, along with Simranjit Sindh Sandhu, a proclaimed offender, was identified as the kingpin of the drug racket by the STF. Six people, including an Afghan national and woman, were arrested in the case.

In addition to the heroin, the STF had also seized 38 kg dextromethorphan; 25 kg caffeine powder, probably used to cut and mix the heroin; and six drums containing 207 kg of chemical composition from Masih's house. Though Masih had claimed that he had rented out the house to the six accused, he failed to produce any written rent agreement and the people of the area were also unaware of any tenants living there, the police had said.

Investigations revealed that Masih's house was being used by the accused for refining and manufacturing drugs for a month, they had said. The SAD leader was arrested on Wednesday when he again failed to show any documents to prove that he had rented out the house to the six accused, the STF said.

STF chief Harpreet Sidhu said that Masih had also not got the tenant verification done as per law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-England's Tuilagi fit for Ireland clash, says Jones

England centre Manu Tuilagi is fit to face Ireland in Sundays Six Nations match after he recovered from a groin injury sustained in the tournament opener, coach Eddie Jones said on Wednesday. Tuilagi limped off early in Englands shock 24-17...

Naxal neutralised in C'garh

A Naxal was neutralised in an exchange of fire between the Naxals and the District Reserve Guards DRG, Special Task Force STF on Wednesday.According to officials, the encounter took place near Ikul village of Orchha. The search operation is...

Google brings Titan Security Keys to more regions

Using your mobile number for two-factor authentication method is not good enough in the age of phishing and this is where Googles Titan Security Keys come into play.After debuting in the US two years ago, the phishing-resistant hardware sec...

Ram Mandir Trust prez, gen secy elected; Nripendra Misra to lead its construction panel

Mahant Nritya Gopal Das was on Wednesday elected president and VHP leader Champat Rai general secretary of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. The first meeting o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020