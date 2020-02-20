Godown gutted in major fire near Kolkata
A major fire in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district gutted a hardware godown in the early hours of Thursday, officials said. The incident happened in Polerhat Bazar in Kashipur police station area, around 25 km from Kolkata, they said.
Seven fire tenders took over six hours to bring the blaze under control, officials said, adding that the godown was gutted in the flames. The cost of the damages is yet to be ascertained, they said. No one was injured in the incident, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- West Bengal
- South Parganas
- Kolkata
- Polerhat Bazar
- Kashipur
