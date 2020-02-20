Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSF officer commits suicide in Kathua

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 11:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 11:50 IST
BSF officer commits suicide in Kathua

An Assistant Commandant of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle inside a camp in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. V B Yadav of the 90th Battalion was posted in Karal Krishna Border Post area along the International Border. He shot himself inside his room at 8:45 am, the officials said.

They said the motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately. A case has been registered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Birds may learn to make better food choices by watching videos of others eating: Study

Some birds may have the natural ability to learn to avoid foods that taste disgusting and are potentially toxic by watching videos of each other eating, according to a new study. Seeing the disgust response in others helped the birds blue t...

Ahead of Trump's visit, verification of shops, hotels done in Agra

Ahead of US President Donald Trumps visit to India next week, verification of houses, shops and hotels are being carried out by police near the Taj Mahal and on the main route, which is expected to be taken up by the visiting dignitary. All...

BAE Systems annual earnings meet forecasts, sees more growth this year

British defence company BAE Systems posted annual earnings growth of 7, in line with forecasts, and said that next year earnings would grow by a mid-single digit percentage, boosted by a ramp up in its activities in the United States.Earnin...

Debt-ridden DHFL posts Q3 net profit at Rs 934 crore

Debt-ridden mortgage lender Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd DHFL on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 934 crore in the third quarter of current financial year as against a loss of Rs 6,705 crore in the same period of pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020