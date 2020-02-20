Man killed as crude bombs hurled in Birbhum district

A man was killed after crude bombs were hurled in West Bengal's Birbhum district, police

said on Thursday. The incident took place at 9.30 pm on Wednesday when

the deceased, Tapan Das, was passing through Daspara-Sahapur road under Kankartala police station limits, a police officer

said. Preliminary investigations indicate that the incident

was the fallout of a rivalry between owner of a vehicle and its driver, he said.

The driver was allegedly assaulted by the owner due to some personal enmity, following which the owner was assaulted

by some villagers. At night, the owner stormed the area with a few men

and hurled the crude bombs to frighten the locals, the police officer said.

Senior police officers went to the spot following the incident and said that investigations are underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

