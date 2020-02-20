Left Menu
Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma bangs head against wall, receives minor injuries

  PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 20-02-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 13:30 IST
One of the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, Vinay Sharma, injured himself by banging his head against a wall of his cell in Tihar Jail, officials said on Thursday. The incident happened in jail number 3 on Sunday afternoon. He got some minor injuries and was treated inside the prison premises, they said.

According to prison officials, Vinay had briefly stopped eating. "He is irritable in nature and acts different from the other three convicts. His nature is different from the other three," they said. "Sharma got hurt inside his cell after he banged his head against a wall on Sunday afternoon. While he was at it, security personnel saw him, stooped him immediately and called the doctors," a senior jail official said.

A Delhi court on Monday ordered that Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31) -- the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case be hanged on at 6 am on March 3. The court was informed that Vinay was on hunger strike in Tihar jail but he later broke the strike. It directed the jail superintendent to take appropriate care of Vinay as per law.

Vinay's lawyer had told the court that the convict was assaulted in jail and has head injuries, adding that he was suffering from acute mental illness and hence the death sentence cannot be carried out. The court rejected the ground of "mental illness", saying that the issues was raised before the apex court and it rejected the plea on the basis of the report submitted by the doctors, who said the convict was "psychologically well adjusted" and the "general condition of the petitioner is stable".

According to sources, with the date of execution approaching, the mental health of the four convicts are being regularly checked by doctors. They all are being kept in jail number 3 in separate cells and they are being monitored round the clock, the senior jail official said.

Death warrants were earlier issued on January 7 and the execution was later deferred twice -- on January 17 and January 31.

