''Change of Guard'' ceremony at Maha Police HQ from May 1

Starting May 1, people in Mumbai as well as tourists will be able to witness the 'Change of

Guard' ceremony at the Maharashtra Police Headquarters in South Mumbai, to be held on the lines of the ceremony at the

Buckingham Palace in London. State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has said the

ceremony will be held every Sunday. "It will be a tourist attraction," he said.

Earlier this week, Deshmukh visited the police headquarters along with Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray and

held talks over the proposed 'Change of Guard' ceremony. Deshmukh said the 'change of guard' from one shift to

another will have a parade and police band playing to mark the ceremony, similar to the one held at the Buckingham Palace,

which is watched and photographed by visitors from across the world.

It was also decided to set up a martyrs' gallery at the police headquarters.

