Five of family killed as car hits truck on Jammu-Pathankot Highway

Five members of a family were killed on Thursday when their car rammed into a stationary truck on the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. The accident took place at Swanda Morh in Ghagwal area when the car driver lost control and hit the truck parked on the roadside around 5:30 am, a police official said.

All the five occupants of the car were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, he said. The official identified the deceased as Darshan Singh (70), his wife Darshan Kour (65), brother Arjun Singh (75), nephew Manjeet Singh (56) and Manjeet's son Sahib Singh (20), all residents of Jammu.

The family was returning from Punjab where they had gone to attend a pre-wedding ceremony, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.