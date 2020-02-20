Police round up protestors, demanding Dr. Kafeel Khan's release, outside UP Bhawan

Jamia Coordination Committee members on Thursday held a protest outside Uttar Pradesh Bhawan here demanding the release of doctor Kafeel Khan, who was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police under the National Security Act (NSA) last week. The protestors seen holding placards and raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), were rounded up by police here.

Speaking to ANI, one of the student protestors said, "We demand an immediate release of Dr Kafeel Khan and all the cases that have been registered against him should be closed." Dr Kafeel Khan was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force last month from Mumbai after making inflammatory statements at the Aligarh Muslim University during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 12, 2019. He was on February 14 charged under the National Security Act (NSA). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.