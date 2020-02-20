Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colleagues remember driver, conductor who died in TN accident

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kochi
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:53 IST
Colleagues remember driver, conductor who died in TN accident

The death of driver V D Girish and conductor V R Baiju in the accident involving the Kerala State

Road Transport Corporation bus in Tamil Nadu killing at least 20 people has come as a shock to many who knew them.

The news about the tragedy and death of their colleagues filtered in as the KSRTC management and employees

were all set to celebrate the 82nd birthday of the motor service on Thursday.

The State Motor Service was inaugurated by the Maharaja of erstwhile Travancore kingdom, Sree

Chithirathirunal Balarama Varma, on February 20, 1938. Their colleagues recalled that Girish and Baiju were

honoured by the KSRTC management for assisting a woman passenger who took ill during a trip to Bengaluru from

Ernakulam in June 2018, Then KSRTC Managing Director Tomin J Thachankary had

issued a letter to both lauding them for taking care of the ailing woman passenger, they said.

They not only drove back some distance to take her to a private hospital but one of them also stayed back after

hospital authorities insisted that someone should be there till her relatives arrived, their colleagues said.

They had also paid the initial admission deposit when the hospital authorities asked for it.

While Baiju stayed back after taking permission from senior officials in Kerala, Girish drove the bus with the

remaining passengers to Bengaluru, they said Condoling the deaths, Thachankary, who is now heading

the Crime Branch wing of the Kerala Police, told a TV channel that it was a great loss for the KSRTC.

"We lost two great souls. Heartfelt condolences," a man wrote on Facebook page "I Love My KSRTC."

Tragedy struck 48 passengers of the KSRTC bus at Tirupur on Thursday when the vehicle collided with a lorry,

leaving at least 20 dead.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1720 hours EXPECTED STOTRIES Updated report of Asian Wrestling Championships. Report of Barcelona Spain Masters. Report of I-League match between NorthEast United and Hyderabad FC. Ranji Trophy...

PCB cricket committee holds meeting, revises NOC policy for players

The PCBs cricket committee on Thursday held its first meeting of 2020 under the chairmanship of former Test spinner Iqbal Qasim. Wasim Akram, Umar Gul, Urooj Mumtaz, Ali Naqvi, Wasim Khan and Zakir Khan, both co-opted members, also attended...

Firmenich Appoints Ilaria Resta as President Perfumery

GENEVA, Feb. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- Firmenich announces the retirement of Armand de Villoutreys as President of its Perfumery and Ingredients business on June 30th, 2020 after a remarkable tenure of over 21 years with the company. The Grou...

NMIMS Announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020

- NPAT 2020 A Single Test - Unlimited Opportunities MUMBAI, Feb. 20, 2020 PRNewswire -- NMIMS Deemed to be University announces NMIMS-NPAT 2020 - its official test for admissions for those who have appeared for 12th, to its various undergr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020