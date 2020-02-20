Left Menu
7 accused arrested, nobody will be spared: Rajasthan CM on Nagaur incident

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur, where two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft.

  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 15:59 IST
  • Created: 20-02-2020 15:59 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that seven people have been arrested in connection with the "horrific incident" in Nagaur, where two Dalit men were tortured for alleged theft. "In the horrific incident in Nagaur, immediate and effective action has been taken and seven accused have been arrested so far. Nobody will be spared. The culprits will be punished according to the law and we will ensure that the victims get justice," Gehlot tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Thursday urged the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government to take immediate action in the Nagaur incident. "The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," Rahul tweeted.

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday after which few videos had gone viral. The victims registered an FIR on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

