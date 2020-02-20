Left Menu
Delhi: 6-storey building tilts, residents evacuated

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 17:48 IST
A six-storey building in south Delhi's Munirka area tilted on Thursday creating panic among the residents, officials said. A total of 45 tenants in the building and around 100 people living nearby were evacuated after the police were informed about the incident at 5.30 am, they said.

Teams of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with the Sub Divisional Magistrate are at the spot, police said. The building is situated in front of Jawaharlal Nehru University's north gate, they said.

