Amit Shah to address pro-CAA rally in Hyderabad on Mar 15

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to address a massive pro-CAA public meeting here

on March 15, BJP Telangana president K Laxman said on Thursday.

"The Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to address a massive public meeting in favour of CAA on March 15," Laxman

told a press conference. He said in a bid to counter the alleged false

propaganda by the TRS party and AIMIM on the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP is going to town with facts.

He alleged that the Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao implements welfare schemes and announces pay

revision for government employees only during elections. According to Laxman, the financial position of the

state is in dire straits with Rs three-lakh crore debt and is becoming bankrupt.

