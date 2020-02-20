'NHRC should have more powers to make its orders binding on states'

NHRC chairperson Justice (retd) HL Dattu on Thursday stressed that the commission should have more powers to ensure that states implement its recommendations that are not binding on them as of now. The head of the National Human Rights Commission said he is pursuing the matter with the central government and is writing to the authorities.

"If we recommend something, the state government may or may not implement it. If they do not implement our recommendations, we have to go to court," he said on the sidelines of an event here. "If instead of 'may' we have the expression 'shall', it will be more useful. If we have the expression 'shall', it will become more binding. If they do not implement (NHRC recommendations) we should have powers to tell them, 'Look implement within such and such time otherwise we will take this penal action'," the former Chief Justice of India said.

Justice (retd) Dattu said the Supreme Court has the power of contempt which is what has made the telecoms pay up the money they had not paid the government for a number of years. "Now everybody is paying it up. If they do not implement, they will be sent to jail," he said.

The apex rights body held a meeting with the state human rights commissions on Thursday here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.